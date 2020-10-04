Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers across country welcome farm laws, Opposition will lose: Javadekar

Farmers across the country have welcomed the laws passed in the Parliament and the Opposition will eventually be defeated as the reason behind their protest is purely political, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:47 IST
Farmers across country welcome farm laws, Opposition will lose: Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking at a press conference in Panaji, Goa on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers across the country have welcomed the laws passed in the Parliament and the Opposition will eventually be defeated as the reason behind their protest is purely political, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference here, Javadekar said that now there are no more cases of protests happening across the country over the reforms, except Punjab, adding that in the northern state it is happening because of the Congress government holding power there.

"Where are protests happening in India other than in Punjab? That too is happening because of their government otherwise it has ended everywhere. In reality, farmers have welcomed the farm Bills," Javadekar said. "PM Modi has a bigger thought for the nation. Due to GST we got One nation, One tax, with farm Bills we'll get One nation, One market, National Testing will give us One nation, One exam and we have announced One nation, One ration card too," he added.

These three reforms were brought to ensure that the farmers' income increases, he added. Stating that despite Congress and the rest of the Oppositions' claims, MSP was still being provided and that too at an increased rate by the government in the paddy purchase and the APMCs were still functioning till date. "The issue is that 60 percent of the country's population is engaged in agriculture. Their contribution to GDP is just 10-15 percent, the issue is to increase it. It will increase only when new technology, new investment, and new types of seeds, fertilizers are used for it," Javadekar said.

He added that the e-Mandis has proven to be a huge success with "transaction worth Rs one lakh crore happening from them" and said that the government will help 10,000 farmers' producers association in the days ahead. "The farmer should be given justice, the freedom to decide the sale price of their produce. This is the aim. That is why I believe the Opposition will fail because the truth always wins in the end and it is with us," Javadekar said.

The Parliament has recently passed the three Bills which have come into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. Earlier, Rajya Sabha member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Jha, Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan and Tiruchi Siva, MP from Tamil Nadu from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party had moved the Supreme Court against the Farmers Acts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Umrah pilgrims return to a Mecca stilled by COVID-19 slump

Mecca slowly stirred from a seven-month hibernation on Sunday as pilgrims trickled in after Saudi authorities partially lifted a coronavirus ban on performing umrah - a pilgrimage to Islams two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time o...

Mukesh Sahni-led VIP to contest all 243 seats in Bihar

A day after exiting from opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party VIP on Sunday announced that his party will contest all 243 assembly seats in the state. The VIP chief claim...

At Punjab rally, Rahul slams Centre over farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Sunday over the three new agriculture laws, asking why were the farmers agitating if these were meant for them. Addressing a public meeting in Badhni Kalan in Punjabs Moga district, Gand...

2 Navy personnel killed as glider crashes in Kochi

A Navy glider on a routine training sortie crashed here on Sunday, killing two crew members, a Defence spokesperson said. The power glider took off from INS Garuda, a Naval air station here, and crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020