Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gandhi's concept of non-violence interconnected with philosophy, politics and action with morality'

Mahatma Gandhi's concept of non-violence is interconnected with philosophy, politics and action with morality, India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria has said, stressing that many of his ideas foreshadowed the movements the world now has to fight issues like climate change and sustainable development.

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:19 IST
'Gandhi's concept of non-violence interconnected with philosophy, politics and action with morality'
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Mahatma Gandhi's concept of non-violence is interconnected with philosophy, politics and action with morality, India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria has said, stressing that many of his ideas foreshadowed the movements the world now has to fight issues like climate change and sustainable development. Speaking at a virtual meeting to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi, Bisaria also pointed out that his legacy inspired several national projects in India like the Swach Bharat mission and the Clean India mission.

The Gandhian concept of non-violence is interconnected with philosophy, politics and action with morality, he said on Saturday. "Many of Gandhi's ideas foreshadowed the movements we now have for fighting issues like climate change and sustainable development," he added. Bisaria said Gandhi inspired many world leaders, including the Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. Barack Obama, the former US President, saw Gandhi as an inspiration and had his portrait hanging in his office, the Indian diplomat said. He stressed the global relevance of Gandhian concept of non-violence as "not just a philosophy and a political strategy, but as a means of achieving justice and change." Recalling his experiences in Pakistan, Bisaria said two years ago, when the Indian High Commission in Islamabad organised an event to commemorate 150 years of Gandhi's birth anniversary, they feared that no Pakistani citizen would join the celebration.

"This was because Pakistan was dismissive of Gandhian legacy," said Bisaria, who served as India's envoy in Pakistan. The mission invited one person, who was influenced by Gandhian thought, he said.

"Eventually, a large number of Pakistani citizens joined the celebration and appreciated a discussion on the Gandhi's legacy," he said. Dr Clayborne Carson from Standard University and Dr Fazal Devji from Oxford University, who is also the author of the book titled 'The Impossible Indian: Gandhi and the temptation of violence', lauded Gandhi's legacy during the panel discussion which was organised jointly by the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Council of Ottawa and the Carleton University in Ottawa..

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid thrashed by Barca in first women's 'Clasico'

Real Madrids womens team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a Clasico in the Primera Division. Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due ...

A page with too many pictures may hinder reading ability in children: Study

A busy page with too many pictures may hinder your understanding of the text. The findings of a new study suggest that an overly busy page with extraneous images can draw the readers attention away from the text, resulting in a lower unders...

IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham a...

Athletics-First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced this is not normal midway through Sundays London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020