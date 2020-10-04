Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab BJP takes out 'tractor rally' in Pathankot, says farm bills will benefit farmers

These laws are for the benefit of farmers, but they are spreading the falsehood that MSP, mandis and government procurement will end." "The prime minister and other senior leaders of our party have already given an assurance that all these will continue and farmers need not worry," Sharma told reporters.

PTI | Pathankot | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:31 IST
Punjab BJP takes out 'tractor rally' in Pathankot, says farm bills will benefit farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab BJP took out a tractor rally here on Sunday to make farmers aware of the benefits of the new farm laws, which have triggered protests in some parts of the country. State BJP president Ashwani Sharma led the rally, which, the party said was joined by many farmers.

Asked to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Punjab visit to protest against the contentious farm laws, the BJP leader said, "He and the Congress are misleading farmers. These laws are for the benefit of farmers, but they are spreading the falsehood that MSP, mandis and government procurement will end." "The prime minister and other senior leaders of our party have already given an assurance that all these will continue and farmers need not worry," Sharma told reporters. "Shouldn't the farmers not have the freedom to sell their produce anywhere and at a better price?" he questioned.

Attacking the ruling Congress in Punjab, he said they are misusing farmers on the issue. "Captain Amarinder Singh government is misusing official machinery to misguide the farmers and spread falsehood. Amarinder Singh government wants to hide its failures which is why they are using the shoulder of farmers for this," he alleged.

BJP leader Dinesh Singh Babbu said the Congress has failed on all fronts. "They are raking up the issue to cover their failures. We are touring villages and we are approaching farmers to apprise them about the benefits of these laws," he said, adding that farmers from across Pathankot had reached with their tractors for the rally. Meanwhile, some youths protested with black flags, saying the BJP government at the Centre "wants to destroy farmers".

"Rather than taking out a tractor rally here, the BJP leaders from the state should put pressure on their government to take back these anti-farmer laws," a protester said. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by Parliament last month.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rahul's half-century guides KXIP to 178 runs against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century to guide his team to a total of 178 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Rahul played a knock of 63 runs from 52 balls to help his ...

IPL 13: Dhoni completes 100 catches as wicketkeeper

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he completed 100 catches as wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League IPL. Dhoni was only one scalp away from achieving the feat before the game against King...

Piyush Goyal inaugurates Phoolbagan station of Kolkata Metro's east-west corridor

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated Phoolbagan station of Kolkata Metros east-west corridor. Goyal via video link flagged off the first train from the newly inaugurated Phoolbgan station. Terming inauguration as a gift...

Tennis-Coolest day of my life, says Korda, after Rafa beating

American qualifier Sebastian Korda described being schooled by his idol Rafa Nadal on the French Opens biggest stage on Sunday as the coolest moment of my life. The 20-year-old, ranked 213th in the world but clearly on his way higher, earne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020