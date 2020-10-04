Left Menu
MP becoming 'rape capital' of India, Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj govt

Targeting the ruling BJP government here, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the state is becoming "the rape capital of the country".

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:37 IST
Former CM Kamal Nath speaks to the media after offering prayers at Baglamukhi Temple in Jabalpur on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Targeting the ruling BJP government here, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the state is becoming "the rape capital of the country". "MP is becoming the rape capital of India. Women are insecure here while youth, farmers and traders are disturbed. Here every section is troubled," said the Congress leader after offering prayers at Baglamukhi temple in Jabalpur on Sunday.

With barely a month left for the MP bypolls, he said he prayed to the Goddess to save Madhya Pradesh, which is a sinking ship."Today Madhya Pradesh is witness to the kind of horse-trading that has been done to form the government. Democracy is sinking, the Constitution is sinking, Madhya Pradesh is sinking." Nath said that he has full faith in the voters who had ousted the BJP after 15 years in 2018. "They will do the same during the upcoming bypolls. But the lesson was temporary. (Chief Minister) Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) has been looting the people for the last seven months," he said, adding they might be simple and naive, but not stupid. "The way the public have been cheated, they will reply (to the BJP in the upcoming bypolls)," said Nath.

A total of 28 Assembly seats are going to the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3, following 25 resignations and demise of three lawmakers. Results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)

