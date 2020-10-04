YSR Congress leader succumbs to COVID-19

Visakhapatnam, Oct 4 (PTI): YSR Congress leader and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas succumbed to COVID-19 here on Sunday. He was 59 and survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Srinivas got infected with coronavirus a month ago and was shifted to a corporate hospital for treatment after the initial home isolation period, YSRC sources said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over Srinivass death.

"Srinivas was a soft spoken and committed party leader. The Dronamraju family always played a key role in North Andhra and the passing away of Srinivas is heartrending," he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Srinivas served as a Congress MLA twice from Visakhapatnam South.

He was the son of veteran Congressman Dronamraju Satyanarayana. Srinivas joined the YSRC ahead of the general elections in 2019, but lost the Visakhapatnam South Assembly seat.

He was later made chairman of the newly-constituted Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority..