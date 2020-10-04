Left Menu
BJP headquarters abuzz with activity as PM Modi visits to finalise strategy for Bihar assembly polls, bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg became abuzz with political activity on Sunday after months of lull due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:42 IST
BJP's electoral logo. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg became abuzz with political activity on Sunday after months of lull due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday's visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the BJP headquarters in the national capital will be his first since the pandemic broke out across the country. The top brass of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the party headquarters after months of staying away due to the following of health norms by the party whereas JP Nadda being party president has been a regular in recent months at the party office.

Though the party headquarters had been opened months after lockdown began, its leadership had been visiting the office in a staggered form so as to maintain Covid-19 protocols. The party began its contact programme with the cadre soon after unlock phase first began. During recent months, from Nadda to Shah to Gadkari to Rajnath, all central leaders had come to the party office to address virtual rallies in Bihar and across the country. However, the number of people allowed to attend them was restricted.

The last such meeting when all senior leaders came for a meeting, took place in March when party's CEC sat to finalise the candidates for Rajya Sabha. The meeting is expected to discuss and finalise strategy and candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bihar and bypolls in other states.

The party has taken extra precautions to ensure that the visit of PM would be in safe environs. All of those who would come in the proximity of the PM and other senior leaders have undergone Covid-19 tests. Armed with sanitisers and masks, the staff has been given strict instructions regarding wearing of masks and observance of social distancing. According to a senior leader, not all members of CEC may be able to attend in person.

"There are one or two senior central leaders who may give it a miss due to ongoing pandemic situation," said a senior leader. Bihar with 243 assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

