Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP sets up LGBT cell to provide justice to deprived section

Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil announced formation of the cell and also pitched for giving equal treatment to the LGBT community members. He appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head. Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:42 IST
NCP sets up LGBT cell to provide justice to deprived section

The NCP on Monday set up its lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender (LGBT) cell and claimed it is the first political party in the country to take such a step. Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil announced formation of the cell and also pitched for giving equal treatment to the LGBT community members.

He appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head. "The NCP was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up LGBT cell to do justice to the deprived section," a party statement said quoting Jayant Patil.

The water resources minister said this during a programme held at the party office here. NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present on the occasion.

Priya Patil said the cell will work to ensure the community members get their rights. Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson plays down technical failure of COVID-19 testing data system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday sought to play down a failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system that delayed 15,841 results, saying the much higher updated figures were more in line with forecasts of the outbreaks spre...

Woman worker dies after debris falls from under-construction floor at Tirupati's SVIMS COVID hospital

A woman worker died at Tirupatis Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences SVIMS COVID hospital on Sunday night after debris from an under-construction floor fell on her. Two more COVID-19 infected patients admitted to the hospital hav...

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...

UK shopper numbers fall for second straight week on new COVID curbs

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations fell for a second consecutive week, dented by the governments new curbs to stem the spread of COVID-19 as well as wet weather, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.Compared with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020