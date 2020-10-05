Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt says can't allow Rahul to bring big crowd from Punjab for tractor rally

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally in Haryana against the new farm laws, the BJP-led government on Monday said the Congress leader can bring a few people in the state but it will not permit a big crowd from Punjab which can "disturb" the atmosphere.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:59 IST
Haryana govt says can't allow Rahul to bring big crowd from Punjab for tractor rally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally in Haryana against the new farm laws, the BJP-led government on Monday said the Congress leader can bring a few people in the state but it will not permit a big crowd from Punjab which can "disturb" the atmosphere. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Gandhi has the right to put forth his views but "if he comes with a big procession from Punjab, we won't allow that".

Khattar said nobody will be permitted to spoil the atmosphere or take the law into their hands. "If he wants to have his programme with some people from the state accompanying him, there is no objection," the chief minister told reporters on the planned protests by the opposition party in the state on Tuesday.

He was replying to queries on the statement of state Home Minister Anil Vij that the government will not allow Gandhi to enter the state with a "big crowd from Punjab" and that the Congress leader can come "alone or with just a few people". Gandhi, who is holding tractor rallies in Punjab against the newly enacted farm laws, is scheduled to reach Pehowa town in Haryana from Punjab with his supporters on Tuesday and address a gathering.

Though earlier the party had said the protests led by Gandhi will be held on two days, but on Monday night it said that Gandhi will be in the state for one day only. "Rahul Gandhi ji's Haryana visit will now be of one day instead of two days," Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said in a tweet.

Gandhi's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', against the Centre's new farm laws, which began from Punjab's Moga district on Sunday will culminate in Kurukshetra, Selja said. The former Congress president was earlier scheduled to address a gathering in Karnal on Wednesday.

Vij said the issue concerns "our law and order" and "two Congress-sponsored rallies were also stopped last month by us from entering our state". "If he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to come alone or with just a few people, there is no problem. He can come 100 times, we have no objection.

"But if he comes with a big crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana's atmosphere, then we will not permit. We are not going to allow that," Vij told PTI on Monday. He alleged that the Congress, which is in power in Punjab, wants "to use the state machinery to spoil Haryana's peaceful atmosphere, which we will not allow".

The minister also accused the Congress of trying to instigate farmers of Haryana and said the state government will not let them "succeed in their designs". "Under no circumstances will we allow Congress's evil designs to spoil peace and tranquillity in Haryana. We won't permit it at any cost," he said.

Vij, who is also the health minister of Haryana, had said on October 1 too that Gandhi's tractor rally won't be allowed to enter the state. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had hit back, asking if a "jungle raj" is prevailing in Haryana.

Senior Congress leader from Haryana and former state Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma dared Vij to stop Gandhi from entering the state. "He should remain present at the inter-state border when Rahul ji comes," said Sharma and asked how could he stop a citizen from exercising the democratic right to express views in a peaceful manner.

Vij, who is a known baiter of the Nehru-Gandhi family, said no permission will be given to gather huge crowds at one place inside Haryana. "I am bound by law, how can I permit huge crowds," Vij said.

Vij also took a swipe at the Congress leaders for their tractor rally in Punjab "They are not concerned about farmers, they are only doing politics in their name. "Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and (Punjab Congress chief) Sunil Jakhar ride a modified tractor. Even during their so-called protests, they do not want to part with luxury. They should see how hard a farmer toils in his fields," he said.

Vij said the Congress was "misleading" farmers on the new laws, which are going to bring a big change for the better in the lives of peasants. On Amarinder Singh's criticism, he retorted, "Actually, it is Punjab where there is no law and order." "They talk about farmers, but they burn the tools they worship. First they (youth Congress workers) set fire to a tractor on Ambala border, later a tractor was set on fire by them in Delhi".

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul's Haryana visit cut short to single day

In a slight change in the schedule of Rahul Gandhis visit to Haryana, the Congress leader will now be arriving for a day-long visit to the state on Tuesday instead of earlier two days as part of his tractor rally against the new farm laws. ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-LD INJURIES Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar K...

White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. McEnany has become the highest-ranking White House official to be tested positive for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and the first...

Delhi BJP wants action taken against COVID positive AAP MLA who met Hathras gangrape victim's kin

The Delhi BJP on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under the Epidemic Diseases Act for his irresponsible behaviour, saying despite testing COVID-19 positive, he visited the family of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020