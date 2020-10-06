Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters erupt in Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election

Preliminary results of the Sunday election, reported on Monday evening by Kloop, showed that only five parties out of 16 featured on the ballot won seats in the Kyrgyz parliament. The Birimdik party, which is considered pro-government, received over 26% of the votes.

PTI | Bishkek | Updated: 06-10-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 01:53 IST
Protesters erupt in Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Protesters clashed with police in Kygryzstan's capital Monday during a demonstration against the results of a parliamentary election, and dozens of people were reported injured. Early results in the election gave the majority of votes to two parties with ties to the ruling elites amid allegations of vote buying.

Local media estimate that about 4,000 people took part in the rally in Bishkek, the country's capital. Smaller protests also took place in two other Kyrgyz cities. One video of the protest in Bishkek showed a group of young men tried to break through the gates of a government complex that houses both the parliament and the presidential office.

Police moved to disperse the crowds in the evening, using water cannons, tear gas and flashbang grenades. Dozens of people were reported to have sustained injuries in clashes with police. Preliminary results of the Sunday election, reported on Monday evening by Kloop, showed that only five parties out of 16 featured on the ballot won seats in the Kyrgyz parliament.

The Birimdik party, which is considered pro-government, received over 26% of the votes. The Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, linked to a former top customs official, won over 24% of the votes. Three more parties have passed the 7% threshold to gain seats in the parliament. The election-monitoring body of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a report on Monday that "fundamental rights and freedoms were overall respected" in this year's election in Kyrgyzstan, but that "credible allegations of vote buying remain a serious concern." Local media reported that 12 parties have signed a document Monday demanding the authorities to cancel the results of the election and hold a new one.

"We all have witnessed a true lawlessness during the election campaign and the election day yesterday ... Pressure on the voters, intimidation of the voters, bribing," Klara Sooronkulova, leader of the Reforma opposition party, said. "We have talked with all opposition parties and created an opposition coalition. We're now forming a coordination council and demand that the Central Election Commission cancel the (results of the) elections within 24 hours," added Zhanar Akayev, a lawmaker on the ticket of the Ata Meken opposition party.

"We also demand that the Central Election Commission hold new elections. We have to hold new elections within a month," Akayev said. According to media reports, the unrest in Bishkek continued well into the night. Late Monday, the winning Birimdik party said it was ready to take part in a new election, should one be scheduled, and urged other parties who won seats in the parliament to do same.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov called a meeting with all 16 parties on the ballot for Tuesday morning.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHALeeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. ...

U.S. Senate panel announces Oct. 12 Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Monday that it would open a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, making clear that an outbreak of COVID-19 will not interfere...

Tennis-Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaiers impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spains Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-o...

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020