Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Thai army commander defends monarchy with softer line

He said Thai society should have tolerance for people with different beliefs. Narongpan's predecessor, Gen. Apirat Kongsompong, was an outspoken royalist who harshly criticized the mostly young protest leaders, telling an audience of military cadets that “COVID-19 can be cured ...

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:28 IST
New Thai army commander defends monarchy with softer line

Thailand's new army chief on Tuesday made the traditional pledge to defend the country, the Buddhist religion, the monarchy and the people, but seemed to take a softer line than his predecessor toward dissenting political voices. Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae took his post on Oct. 1 in an annual military reshuffle as the government faces a challenge from mass protests that include unprecedented calls for reforms to the revered institution of the monarchy. The position of army commander carries enormous political influence, since the military has staged more than a dozen successful coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Speaking at his first news conference, Narongpan did not directly criticize the protesters for their beliefs, instead warning they must respect the rights of others and accept the consequences if they violate the law. Asked whether the protesters' 10-point manifesto for royal-related reforms is a threat to the monarchy, Narongpan avoided a direct answer, declaring that reform is a positive thing but everyone should look at themselves first before asking others to change. He said Thai society should have tolerance for people with different beliefs.

Narongpan's predecessor, Gen. Apirat Kongsompong, was an outspoken royalist who harshly criticized the mostly young protest leaders, telling an audience of military cadets that “COVID-19 can be cured ... but the disease that cannot be cured is the hatred of the nation.” He was appointed to a senior position at the royal palace after his retirement. Thailand has a lese majeste law that makes defaming the monarchy punishable by three to 15 years in prison, though none of the current protest leaders have yet been formally charged with the offense.

Narongpan, 57, hedged when asked about the possibility of another military coup. There are no indications that one is in the offing, but the threat is always present, with the last two occurring in 2006 and 2012. “The chance of coup making is zero if based on the fact that no groups are creating a situation or a violent conflict that causes suffering. I urge everyone to be positive, getting rid of any factors that could lead to such a situation, making the chance of a coup to be less than zero,” he said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.World number 57 Collins raised her level after the opening nine games of the first se...

Bombay HC adjourns to Oct 13 plea of Sushant's sisters to quash FIR against them

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 13 hearing on a petition filed by the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical p...

Rs 1 cr worth ganja seized in Ghaziabad; one held

About 650 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 1 crore was seized here and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a secret information, Kavi Nagar police team on Monday intercepted a canter t...

Indian IT services growth set for comeback in 2021, pandemic to fuel digital spends: Fitch Ratings

The Indian IT services sector is expected to return to high single-digit revenue growth in 2021-2022 galvanised by higher demand for digital transformation after a flattish 2020, according to Fitch Ratings. In a new report titled Spotlight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020