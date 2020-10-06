Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coin goes on sale

The design of the coin was informed by superhero graphic art, Anthony Giannini, the creator of the series and CEO of the gift shop, said in a statement on the webpage. "Like it or not, President Donald J.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:47 IST
'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coin goes on sale

The White House Gift Shop, which is not affiliated to the White House, has started taking pre-orders for a "President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID" commemorative coin. Last in a series of coins marking moments in Trump's first presidential term, the coin celebrates his "ascendance over and personal defeat of the deadly COVID pandemic virus", the gift shop website said.

The coin was priced at $100. There was no photograph of the coin on the website. The design of the coin was informed by superhero graphic art, Anthony Giannini, the creator of the series and CEO of the gift shop, said in a statement on the webpage.

"Like it or not, President Donald J. Trump is strong to a mythic level," his statement reads, and goes on to say the design of the coin has been intentionally concealed until its release. Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday, after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus, and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures.

The Republican president, running for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 U.S. election, was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after being diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The White House Gift Shop also produced a commemorative coin ahead of the summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Biden applauds NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Turkey, Greece

U.S. Democratic Presidential Joe Biden on Tuesday said he supports NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey, and that agreements to establish a military deconfliction mechanism and resume diplomatic talks are steps in the r...

U.S. judge to hold Nov. 4 hearing on Commerce Dep't TikTok ban

A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he would hold a Nov 4 hearing on whether to allow the U.S. government to bar transactions with Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that the website has warned would effectively ban the apps use in the U...

J&K admin directs officials to identify wakf properties across Jammu

The deputy commissioners in Jammu region were directed on Tuesday to conduct a detailed survey of all wakf properties and submit the list of the assets within their respective districts to streamline its functioning, an official said. Jammu...

Biden applauds NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Turkey, Greece

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he supports NATO efforts to defuse tensions between Greece and Turkey, and that agreements to establish a military deconfliction mechanism and resume diplomatic talks are step...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020