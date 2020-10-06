Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden campaign takes extra steps to keep him safe from COVID-19

The Biden campaign - spooked by Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis just days after debating the former vice president face-to-face last week but unwilling to sideline him so close to the Nov. 3 election - said their candidate would be tested for the virus several times a week compared to just once per week before. Biden also has started keeping his mask on throughout his remarks on the campaign trail, even when standing alone at a podium.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:26 IST
Biden campaign takes extra steps to keep him safe from COVID-19
Democratic nominee Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

When Jill Biden noticed her husband standing too close to journalists for her comfort while taking questions on Monday, she walked up and pulled the 77-year-old U.S. presidential candidate back.

People surrounding Democratic nominee Joe Biden are taking heightened measures to protect the self-described "tactile politician" from a pandemic that has reached the White House, infecting President Donald Trump himself. The Biden campaign - spooked by Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis just days after debating the former vice president face-to-face last week but unwilling to sideline him so close to the Nov. 3 election - said their candidate would be tested for the virus several times a week compared to just once per week before.

Biden also has started keeping his mask on throughout his remarks on the campaign trail, even when standing alone at a podium. Both changes mark a new protocol for the campaign, which regards the novel coronavirus as an existential threat. Weeks ago, asked to name the biggest risk to the campaign, one of Biden's aides was blunt: "a medical event."

Trump had repeatedly mocked Biden for being risk-averse before his own hospitalization on Friday due to the virus, including during the debate. A Biden adviser, who asked not to be named, said the turn of events with Trump's health validated the safety-first approach that had been scorned even by some Democrats worried that Biden was being too cautious and not traveling enough.

The new protocols adds more complexity to a campaign that already had shattered norms. Many Biden events now play to near-empty rooms and include no voters at all. Rigid adherence to regulations that vary state to state have meant cutting people from guest lists or redesigning events altogether, as in Michigan, where a rule prohibited more than 10 people from gathering indoors.

Campaign volunteers and staff painstakingly stage every room where the candidate appears. Preparing for an event last month in Florida, one person helping the Biden campaign described taking to her hands and knees to lay tape and measure out the six feet (1.8 m) of space needed for social distancing between seats. At Biden's events in Miami on Monday, an aide disinfected the podium with wipes before the candidate took the microphone. Large circles were mapped out on the ground to designate where participants and media members were to stand at an outdoor event in the city's Little Haiti neighborhood.

Trump's team, by contrast, has flouted safety measures. The president has held large rallies indoors and wears masks only occasionally. Many of Trump's guests at last week's debate, including family members, refused masks offered by event organizers at an Ohio healthcare facility. Biden on Monday said that was "disconcerting" to him at the time.

Since then, the Biden campaign has pushed for more safety procedures for upcoming debates. They convinced the sponsor of those events to add plexiglass barriers at Wednesday's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, and won a new rule barring people from the room who refuse masks. Negotiations are ongoing for the presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP worker attacked in J-K's Ganderbal, PSO dies in firing; terrorist killed in retaliation

A personal security officer PSO of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said. The BJP worker is safe and an unidentified terror...

Pompeo expects to reach cost-sharing deal with Japan on US troop presence

Tokyo Japan, October 6 ANISputnik US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in an interview with Japans NHK broadcaster on Tuesday that he anticipates the United States will reach a cost-sharing deal with Japan on the presence of US troops ...

Belgian league bans smoking in stadiums to fight virus

The Belgian soccer league is banning smoking at all matches to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The ban will begin on Oct. 16 to make sure spectators keep their face masks on as much as possible, the league said on Tuesday. It no...

KNR Constructions gets NHAI nod to start work on Rs 9,200 cr project in TN

KNR Constructions on Tuesday said its arm has received the appointed date from NHAI for a Rs 9,200 crore highway project in Tamil Nadu. Appointed date is the official date for a road developer to start work.Our wholly owned subsidiary compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020