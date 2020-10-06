Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam police exam scam: Ex-DIG held at Indo-Nepal border

Retired Assam DIG P K Dutta, an accused in the police recruitment examination paper leak scam, was detained at the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday and has been handed over to the state police, a spokesman of the force said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:15 IST
Assam police exam scam: Ex-DIG held at Indo-Nepal border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Retired Assam DIG PK Dutta, an accused in the police recruitment examination paper leak scam, was detained at the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday and has been handed over to the state police, a spokesman of the force said. Dutta was detained at the Kakarbhita border along with his son and son-in-law on the strength of the 'Look Out Circular' (LOC) issued by the Assam CID, the police spokesman said.

He was initially handed over to West Bengal Police. Later, a team of Assam police took Dutta into their custody.

The trio is being brought back to Guwahati and are expected to reach here late tonight, the spokesman added. The total arrests made in connection with the paper leak till now is 32.

Dutta has been absconding along with another accused - the expelled BJP leader Diban Deka, who was arrested on October 1. The state police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh to anyone who could provide information which would lead to the arrest of Dutta and Deka.

Deka, who was remanded to the custody of the crime branch of Guwahati Police for five days, was produced before the court of Kamrup chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday and was sent to CID custody for six days. Following Dutta's detention, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged people to have faith in the police who are doing "their job sincerely and with great responsibility".

Nobody involved in the scam will be spared, he told newsmen at the sidelines of an event here, and urged people to cooperate with the police. Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the "arrests (in the scandal) are mere drama and those actually involved or holding the remote control in the case are yet to be apprehended".

He said, "People in important positions are involved in the leak and that is why we are demanding a CBI inquiry into the entire incident." On September 20 the question paper for the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors of Assam Police was leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it commenced across the state on that day. The SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar resigned on September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the question paper leak.

The re-examination for the recruitment test has been rescheduled for November 22.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

As we are coming close to Sunday, fans are getting more excited for My Hero Academia Chapter 287. The series has been following Izuku and his friends on their most dangerous mission yet. Lets have a look what fans can get in the imminent My...

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire Mumbai Indians to third straight win

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Yadav h...

Sexual exploitation of kids in Shukartal ashram: POCSO court cross-examine victim

A Muzaffarnagar court on Tuesday completed the cross-examination of a victim of alleged sexual exploitation by a self-styled godman in his ashram at Shukartal area in the district. After the completing the cross-examination of the child vic...

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, Bill Gates says

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday. By late next year you can have things going back pretty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020