Assam police exam scam: Ex-DIG held at Indo-Nepal border

Retired Assam DIG PK Dutta, an accused in the police recruitment examination paper leak scam, was detained at the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday and has been handed over to the state police, a spokesman of the force said. Dutta was detained at the Kakarbhita border along with his son and son-in-law on the strength of the 'Look Out Circular' (LOC) issued by the Assam CID, the police spokesman said.

He was initially handed over to West Bengal Police. Later, a team of Assam police took Dutta into their custody.

The trio is being brought back to Guwahati and are expected to reach here late tonight, the spokesman added. The total arrests made in connection with the paper leak till now is 32.

Dutta has been absconding along with another accused - the expelled BJP leader Diban Deka, who was arrested on October 1. The state police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh to anyone who could provide information which would lead to the arrest of Dutta and Deka.

Deka, who was remanded to the custody of the crime branch of Guwahati Police for five days, was produced before the court of Kamrup chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday and was sent to CID custody for six days. Following Dutta's detention, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged people to have faith in the police who are doing "their job sincerely and with great responsibility".

Nobody involved in the scam will be spared, he told newsmen at the sidelines of an event here, and urged people to cooperate with the police. Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the "arrests (in the scandal) are mere drama and those actually involved or holding the remote control in the case are yet to be apprehended".

He said, "People in important positions are involved in the leak and that is why we are demanding a CBI inquiry into the entire incident." On September 20 the question paper for the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors of Assam Police was leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it commenced across the state on that day. The SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar resigned on September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the question paper leak.

The re-examination for the recruitment test has been rescheduled for November 22.