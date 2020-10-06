Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash

In addition to online registration, DeSantis ordered elections, motor vehicle and tax collectors offices to stay open until 7 pm local time for anyone who wants to register in person. Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who oversees the voting system, said the online registration system “was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour” during the last few hours of Monday.

PTI | Thallahassee | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:21 IST
Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state's voter registration deadline Tuesday after unexpected and unexplained heavy traffic crashed the state's online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month's presidential election. DeSantis extended the deadline that expired Monday until 7 pm EDT Tuesday. In addition to online registration, DeSantis ordered elections, motor vehicle, and tax collectors offices to stay open until 7 pm local time for anyone who wants to register in person.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who oversees the voting system, said the online registration system "was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour" during the last few hours of Monday. Lee said in a statement Tuesday that the state "will work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process." The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned elections officials nationwide last week that cyberattacks could disrupt their systems during the run-up to the election. They particularly noted "distributed denial-of-service" attacks, which inundate a computer system with requests, potentially clogging up servers until the system becomes inaccessible to legitimate users.

The potential for outside meddling is an especially sensitive issue in Florida, a key battleground state in November's election between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. The state has lingering questions about Russian hacking during the election four years ago. Last year, state officials confirmed that election-related servers of at least two Florida counties were breached by Russian meddlers. No votes or records were tampered with.

Whatever caused the disruption, it threw up a roadblock for those trying to register. Sarah Dinkins, a Florida State University student, tried to help her younger sister register Monday night. They began trying about 9 pm and by 10:30 pm had not been successful. "I feel very frustrated," she said. "If the voting website doesn't work, fewer people potentially Democratic voters will be able to vote." This is not the first major computer shutdown to affect the state government this year. For weeks in the spring, tens of thousands of Floridians who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic couldn't file for unemployment benefits because of repeated crashes by that overwhelmed computer system, delaying their payments. DeSantis replaced the director overseeing that system but blamed the problems on his predecessor, fellow Republican Rick Scott, who is now a US senator.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

As we are coming close to Sunday, fans are getting more excited for My Hero Academia Chapter 287. The series has been following Izuku and his friends on their most dangerous mission yet. Lets have a look what fans can get in the imminent My...

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire Mumbai Indians to third straight win

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a pedestrian Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Yadav h...

Sexual exploitation of kids in Shukartal ashram: POCSO court cross-examine victim

A Muzaffarnagar court on Tuesday completed the cross-examination of a victim of alleged sexual exploitation by a self-styled godman in his ashram at Shukartal area in the district. After the completing the cross-examination of the child vic...

Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, Bill Gates says

Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday. By late next year you can have things going back pretty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020