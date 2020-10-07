Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navalny demands EU crackdown on oligarchs close to Kremlin

Gergiev was not immediately available for comment. Options for action include targeted asset freezes or travel bans on Russians deemed to be involved in the Navalny case, economic sanctions, and halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is being built to carry gas directly from Russia to Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:52 IST
Navalny demands EU crackdown on oligarchs close to Kremlin

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on the European Union on Wednesday to take tough action against oligarchs close to the Kremlin as he continues his recovery in Germany after being poisoned by a nerve agent of the banned Novichok family.

Germany has said it will agree with EU partners in coming days what action to take after the global chemicals watchdog confirmed Navalny was poisoned with a new, undeclared variant in the Novichok group of toxins. Several Western governments have said Russia, which has denied accusations by Navalny that it was involved in the poisoning, must help in investigations or face consequences.

"Sanctions against the whole country don't work. The most important thing is to impose entry bans on profiteers of the regime and freeze their assets," Navalny told German daily Bild. "They embezzle money, steal billions and at the weekend they fly to Berlin or London, buy expensive apartments and sit in cafes," he said.

He singled out Valery Gergiev, chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, as a target for sanctions, saying he was a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gergiev was not immediately available for comment.

Options for action include targeted asset freezes or travel bans on Russians deemed to be involved in the Navalny case, economic sanctions, and halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is being built to carry gas directly from Russia to Germany. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told parliament that without an explanation from Russia, "targeted and proportionate sanctions against those responsible are unavoidable" and a list of individuals could be drawn up quickly..

Navalny was flown to Berlin for treatment after taking ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20. He says he wants to return to Russia. Scathing about what he said was Russia's failure to help in the investigation, he told Bild: "There is not even an attempt to make it look like they are investigating".

Navalny also criticised former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Putin and lobbyist for Russian energy firms, calling him "an errand boy for Putin who protects murderers". Responding, Schroeder said the poison attack must be transparently cleared up by Russian authorities. He did not comment directly on the description of him as "Putin's errand boy". (Additional reporting by Paul Carrel Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Richard Pullin, William Maclean and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott says fast COVID-19 test correctly identifies positive cases 95% of the time

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday its rapid coronavirus test, which can deliver results within minutes, correctly identified positive COVID-19 cases 95 of the time, based on interim data from a study.The U.S. health regulator issued an ...

UK's Frost says we are still some way from a deal with EU on subsidies

Britains Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday a deal with the European Union on state aid policy was still some way off, but said he welcomed the openness of talks on the subject.I feel were some way from a deal at the moment, if...

Roche supply problems have little or no impact on COVID testing, says UK PM's spokesman

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is working urgently to resolve a supply problems but the issue has had little or no impact on Britains COVID-19 testing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.They are working to res...

Trump fails to block tax return subpoena from Manhattan district attorney

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Donald Trumps effort to block Manhattans district attorney from obtaining eight years of his tax returns for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses.The 2nd U.S. Circuit Cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020