Russia's Putin says he plans to visit China in May
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he planned to visit China in May, as reported by Reuters last month. The trip is likely to be the first overseas visit of Putin's new six-year term, following an election in March.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he planned to visit China in May, as reported by Reuters last month. The trip is likely to be the first overseas visit of Putin's new six-year term, following an election in March. He last visited China in October 2023.
Putin signed a "no limits" partnership agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in February 2022 less than three weeks before sending his troops into Ukraine. Diplomatic and trade ties with Beijing have taken on even greater importance for Moscow as Western countries have hit it with successive waves of sanctions since the start of the war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Vladimir Putin
- China
- Russian
- Beijing
- Moscow
- Putin
- Chinese
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Water levels rise in Russian rivers in flooding zone
Russian missile strike targets cities across Ukraine
Russian missile strike targets cities across Ukraine
Ukraine grid operator says substations, generating facilities were damaged in Russian attack
INSIGHT-The Ukrainian amputees returning to the front to resist Russian advance