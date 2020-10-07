Seven khap heads decide to join RLD rally in Muzaffarnagar

Seven khap heads decide to join RLD rally in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:22 IST
The heads of seven 'khap' panchayat in the western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday decided to participate in a rally to be held by the RLD to protest against the police lathi-charge at its workers and leader Jayant Chaudhary in Hathras early this week.
The khap heads had announced their participation in the rally while condemning the lathi-charge on Rashtriya Lok Dal national general secretary Chaudhary and party workers who had gone to Hathras to meet the family members of the Dalit woman, who had been gang-raped. The Khap leaders took this decision to join the RLD rally in a meeting that they held in Sisauli on Wednesday, a khap spokesperson said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashtriya Lok
- Jayant Chaudhary
- Khap
- Dalit
- Chaudhary
- Muzaffarnagar