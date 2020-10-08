Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump's illness puts more focus on Pence, Harris showdown in VP debate

President Donald Trump's battle with COVID-19, his age and the age of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden provide an unusual backdrop to Wednesday's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Pence and Harris are set to take the stage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City separated by plastic barriers for a 90-minute debate, a reminder of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the race ahead of the Nov. 3 election. White House aides downplay coronavirus aid chances; Pelosi blasts Trump, but discusses airline help

Top White House officials on Wednesday downplayed the possibility of more coronavirus relief, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disparaged President Donald Trump for backing away from talks on a comprehensive deal. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that "the stimulus negotiations are off," echoing Trump's announcement on Tuesday, and said in an interview on Fox News the administration backed a more piecemeal approach to help some sectors of the economy. Governor concerned over potentially 'devastating' Hurricane Delta hit to southwest Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said he is worried that Hurricane Delta, which is gathering strength to impact the central U.S. Gulf Coast, may drift west to hit areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura in late August. "If this hurricane comes into southwest Louisiana on a track that is similar to Laura it will be very devastating," Edwards said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference from the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. Pentagon risk grows as Marine Corp's No. 2 officer tests positive for coronavirus

The Marine Corps said on Wednesday its No. 2 officer, General Gary Thomas, has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the second senior military official to do so this week, in another sign of the danger to other top brass who met both men at the Pentagon last week. Thomas, the Marine Corps' assistant commandant, is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home, the Marine Corps said. Reuters was first to report Thomas' positive result. California governor says state will conserve 30% of lands and waters by 2030

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for the conservation of 30% of state lands and waters by 2030 to protect unique species and preserve ecosystems that are key to fighting climate change. Newsom's executive order also directs state agencies to craft policies to boost carbon sequestration on state lands so it can be removed from the atmosphere and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. U.S. Postal Service says -- bring on the ballots, we're ready

The U.S. Postal Service, which has faced criticism for retrenching during a pandemic that will result in huge numbers of people voting by mail, has taken steps to ensure it is ready for the November presidential election, postal officials said Wednesday. The Postal Service is complying with court orders, an official said at a briefing. Four U.S. judges issued preliminary injunctions in recent weeks barring service reductions before the Nov. 3 vote. Several courts have ordered all election mail to be treated as first-class or priority mail express. Trump says catching COVID-19 was a 'blessing from God'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed to him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in his first video message since leaving hospital. Trump, eager to revitalize his ailing re-election campaign, repeatedly stressed how well he felt so far in his recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It was unclear if he was still testing positive for the virus. Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants to make them more widely available

President Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, credited Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co therapeutics for his recovery and said he wanted to make them more widely available. "I felt good immediately," Trump said in the video. "We have Regeneron, we have a very similar drug from Eli Lilly and they're coming out, and we're trying to get them on an emergency basis. We've authorized it. I've authorized it. And if you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad, I think we're going to work it so that you get them and you get them for free." Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death released on $1 million bond

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records. Chauvin was charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after he kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump in Florida; tied in Arizona

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to lead President Donald Trump among likely voters in Florida and the two were locked in a tight race in Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday. The polls showed the former vice president ahead by 4 percentage points in Florida, matching the poll's credibility interval, and up 2 points in Arizona. The two candidates had been effectively tied in Florida and Arizona the prior week.