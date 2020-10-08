Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants to make them more widely available President Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, credited Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co therapeutics for his recovery and said he wanted to make them more widely available.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 05:21 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump's illness puts more focus on Pence, Harris showdown in VP debate

President Donald Trump's battle with COVID-19, his age and the age of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden provide an unusual backdrop to Wednesday's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Pence and Harris are set to take the stage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City separated by plastic barriers for a 90-minute debate, a reminder of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the race ahead of the Nov. 3 election. White House aides downplay coronavirus aid chances; Pelosi blasts Trump, but discusses airline help

Top White House officials on Wednesday downplayed the possibility of more coronavirus relief, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disparaged President Donald Trump for backing away from talks on a comprehensive deal. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that "the stimulus negotiations are off," echoing Trump's announcement on Tuesday, and said in an interview on Fox News the administration backed a more piecemeal approach to help some sectors of the economy. Governor concerned over potentially 'devastating' Hurricane Delta hit to southwest Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said he is worried that Hurricane Delta, which is gathering strength to impact the central U.S. Gulf Coast, may drift west to hit areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura in late August. "If this hurricane comes into southwest Louisiana on a track that is similar to Laura it will be very devastating," Edwards said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference from the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. Pentagon risk grows as Marine Corp's No. 2 officer tests positive for coronavirus

The Marine Corps said on Wednesday its No. 2 officer, General Gary Thomas, has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the second senior military official to do so this week, in another sign of the danger to other top brass who met both men at the Pentagon last week. Thomas, the Marine Corps' assistant commandant, is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home, the Marine Corps said. Reuters was first to report Thomas' positive result. California governor says state will conserve 30% of lands and waters by 2030

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday called for the conservation of 30% of state lands and waters by 2030 to protect unique species and preserve ecosystems that are key to fighting climate change. Newsom's executive order also directs state agencies to craft policies to boost carbon sequestration on state lands so it can be removed from the atmosphere and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. U.S. Postal Service says -- bring on the ballots, we're ready

The U.S. Postal Service, which has faced criticism for retrenching during a pandemic that will result in huge numbers of people voting by mail, has taken steps to ensure it is ready for the November presidential election, postal officials said Wednesday. The Postal Service is complying with court orders, an official said at a briefing. Four U.S. judges issued preliminary injunctions in recent weeks barring service reductions before the Nov. 3 vote. Several courts have ordered all election mail to be treated as first-class or priority mail express. Trump says catching COVID-19 was a 'blessing from God'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed to him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in his first video message since leaving hospital. Trump, eager to revitalize his ailing re-election campaign, repeatedly stressed how well he felt so far in his recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It was unclear if he was still testing positive for the virus. Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants to make them more widely available

President Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, credited Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co therapeutics for his recovery and said he wanted to make them more widely available. "I felt good immediately," Trump said in the video. "We have Regeneron, we have a very similar drug from Eli Lilly and they're coming out, and we're trying to get them on an emergency basis. We've authorized it. I've authorized it. And if you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad, I think we're going to work it so that you get them and you get them for free." Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death released on $1 million bond

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records. Chauvin was charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after he kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump in Florida; tied in Arizona

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to lead President Donald Trump among likely voters in Florida and the two were locked in a tight race in Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday. The polls showed the former vice president ahead by 4 percentage points in Florida, matching the poll's credibility interval, and up 2 points in Arizona. The two candidates had been effectively tied in Florida and Arizona the prior week.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Black officer in Wisconsin cleared in deadly shooting of Black teenager in February

A Black police officer in Wisconsin will not face charges for the killing of an armed Black teenager eight months ago outside of a mall in a suburb of Milwaukee, his third deadly encounter with a suspect in five years.Milwaukee County Distr...

U.S. women organize watch parties for historic VP debate

The U.S. vice presidential debate on Wednesday night will pitch Kamala Harris, the first woman of color on a major ticket, against a conservative male vice president - and some Americans, especially women, are gearing up to watch the fight....

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis sharpens focus on Pence, Harris in VP debate

President Donald Trumps battle with COVID-19, his age and the age of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden figure prominently in Wednesdays debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Pence...

UPDATE 6-Trump says catching COVID-19 was a 'blessing from God'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that catching the coronavirus was a blessing from God that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in his first video message since leaving hospi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020