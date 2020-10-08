Left Menu
Development News Edition

Where does he get such 'nasha': MP minister in dig at Rahul

Referring to the Ladakh standoff, Gandhi on Tuesday said had the UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so". In 2018, during the campaign for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Gandhi had said the Congress will waive off farmers' loans within 10 days if it comes to power.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:30 IST
Where does he get such 'nasha': MP minister in dig at Rahul

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the UPA government would have thrown out China in 15 minutes, and sought to know from where does he get such "intoxicating stuff". Referring to the Ladakh standoff, Gandhi on Tuesday said had the UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so".

In 2018, during the campaign for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Gandhi had said the Congress will waive off farmers' loans within 10 days if it comes to power. "In ten days, loan will be waived off. China will be wiped out in 15 minutes. I bow to that teacher who has taught him. I am unable to understand from where he gets such high quality 'nasha' (intoxicating stuff)," Mishra told reporters here.

He was asked about Gandhi's criticism of the NDA government's handling of the border issues..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Montenegro's president asks pro-Serb opposition leader to form new government

Montenegros president nominated Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of a pro-Serb opposition alliance backed by the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, to form a government on Thursday, ending three decades of socialist rule. For the Future of Mon...

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 dis...

Shakti Malik murder: Conspiracy hatched against us, says Tejashwi Yadav

Dragging me and my brother into the murder of former Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD state secretary Shakti Malik is a political conspiracy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here Yadav said the ruling party has lev...

In midst of cardinal scandal, pope seeks to reassure money inspectors

Pope Francis sought to assure external inspectors of the Vaticans financial operations on Thursday that he was pushing ahead with reforms, as the Holy See reeled from a scandal in which he fired a powerful cardinal.In an address to Moneyval...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020