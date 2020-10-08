Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five UDF leaders take out march demanding Kerala CM's resignation

The march was led by leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala. Only five leaders of the UDF coalition participated in the march holding placards calling for Vijayan's resignation after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that appointment of Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, in the Space park project was in the knowledge of the Chief Minister of Kerala.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:10 IST
Five UDF leaders take out march demanding Kerala CM's resignation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Adhering to COVID-19 health protocol and in line with prohibitory orders, five leaders of the Congress-led UDF opposition took out a march to the Secretariat here on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case. The march was led by leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala.

Only five leaders of the UDF coalition participated in the march holding placards calling for Vijayan's resignation after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that appointment of Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, in the Space park project was in the knowledge of the Chief Minister of Kerala. The ED had claimed in its interim chargesheet on Wednesday that Suresh had in a statement said she got the appointment as she was close to M Sivasankar, former Principal secretary to the chief minister.

To contain the spread of COVID, prohibitory orders have been clamped by the government as per which not more than five people can assemble at a place. Besides Chennithala, UDF convener M M Hassan, RSP leader and former minister ShibuBaby John, IUML MLA T V Ibrahim and CMP leader C P John participated in the march.

The march, held after a UDF sub-committee meeting, began from the martyr's column, a km from the Secretariat. Chennithala alleged that the chief minister had not been speaking the truth in the gold smuggling case from the beginning.

The UDF will be organising a 'satyagraha' in all assembly constituencies on October 12 demanding Vijayan's resignation, a press release said, adding the protest will be held as per COVID protocol.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress

Wall Streets main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum.Two days...

Health officials voice concern as UK reports 17,540 new COVID cases

Health officials warned that there was a definite and sustained rise in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom after more than 17,540 new daily cases were recorded on Thursday, up by more than 3,000 from the 14,162 reported the day before.A f...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...

Anti-judiciary remarks:AP HC raps state govt for not filing cases against ruling YSR Cong leaders

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday observed that the comments against the judiciary made by some ruling YSR Congress leaders in social media were perilous to democracy and criticised the state government for not filing cases against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020