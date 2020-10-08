Five UDF leaders take out march demanding Kerala CM's resignation

Adhering to COVID-19 health protocol and in line with prohibitory orders, five leaders of the Congress-led UDF opposition took out a march to the Secretariat here on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case. The march was led by leader of the opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala.

Only five leaders of the UDF coalition participated in the march holding placards calling for Vijayan's resignation after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that appointment of Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, in the Space park project was in the knowledge of the Chief Minister of Kerala. The ED had claimed in its interim chargesheet on Wednesday that Suresh had in a statement said she got the appointment as she was close to M Sivasankar, former Principal secretary to the chief minister.

To contain the spread of COVID, prohibitory orders have been clamped by the government as per which not more than five people can assemble at a place. Besides Chennithala, UDF convener M M Hassan, RSP leader and former minister ShibuBaby John, IUML MLA T V Ibrahim and CMP leader C P John participated in the march.

The march, held after a UDF sub-committee meeting, began from the martyr's column, a km from the Secretariat. Chennithala alleged that the chief minister had not been speaking the truth in the gold smuggling case from the beginning.

The UDF will be organising a 'satyagraha' in all assembly constituencies on October 12 demanding Vijayan's resignation, a press release said, adding the protest will be held as per COVID protocol.