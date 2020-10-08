No encroachment will be allowed on charitable properties of Holkars: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that no encroachment will be allowed at 246 charitable properties of the Holkar family, the erstwhile rulers of Indore state. These are public properties, he said, speaking at a BJP workers' meeting.

"We have decided that we will not allow Khasgi Trust charitable properties worth thousands of crore to be torn down at any cost. These properties are now public," Chouhan said. A special team of the revenue department will take possession of these properties spread across the country and restore them to their original form, the chief minister added.

"If any illegal construction has been made, it will be removed," he said. The Economic Offences Wing will take action against those involved in illegal construction on these properties, Chouhan said.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also present on the occasion. Mahajan had written to Chouhan in 2012 as Indore MP, complaining that Haridwar's Kushawart Ghat, part of Khasgi Trust's properties, had been sold illegally. Chouhan noted that only after her letter the government ordered necessary action.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh high court declared the state government title-holder of 246 charitable properties of Holkars and ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities with regard to these properties. Khasgi Trust was founded by the Holkars after Independence. Its properties include 138 temples, 18 Dharamshalas and 34 Ghats.