Left Menu
Development News Edition

No encroachment will be allowed on charitable properties of Holkars: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that no encroachment will be allowed at 246 charitable properties of the Holkar family, the erstwhile rulers of Indore state. Mahajan had written to Chouhan in 2012 as Indore MP, complaining that Haridwar's Kushawart Ghat, part of Khasgi Trust's properties, had been sold illegally.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:20 IST
No encroachment will be allowed on charitable properties of Holkars: MP CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that no encroachment will be allowed at 246 charitable properties of the Holkar family, the erstwhile rulers of Indore state. These are public properties, he said, speaking at a BJP workers' meeting.

"We have decided that we will not allow Khasgi Trust charitable properties worth thousands of crore to be torn down at any cost. These properties are now public," Chouhan said. A special team of the revenue department will take possession of these properties spread across the country and restore them to their original form, the chief minister added.

"If any illegal construction has been made, it will be removed," he said. The Economic Offences Wing will take action against those involved in illegal construction on these properties, Chouhan said.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also present on the occasion. Mahajan had written to Chouhan in 2012 as Indore MP, complaining that Haridwar's Kushawart Ghat, part of Khasgi Trust's properties, had been sold illegally. Chouhan noted that only after her letter the government ordered necessary action.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh high court declared the state government title-holder of 246 charitable properties of Holkars and ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities with regard to these properties. Khasgi Trust was founded by the Holkars after Independence. Its properties include 138 temples, 18 Dharamshalas and 34 Ghats.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress

Wall Streets main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum.Two days...

Health officials voice concern as UK reports 17,540 new COVID cases

Health officials warned that there was a definite and sustained rise in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom after more than 17,540 new daily cases were recorded on Thursday, up by more than 3,000 from the 14,162 reported the day before.A f...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...

Anti-judiciary remarks:AP HC raps state govt for not filing cases against ruling YSR Cong leaders

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday observed that the comments against the judiciary made by some ruling YSR Congress leaders in social media were perilous to democracy and criticised the state government for not filing cases against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020