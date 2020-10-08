Left Menu
UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:14 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

The regular question and answer sessions between U.S. reporters and White House officials have - particularly at times during president Donald Trump's presidency - resulted in some awkward and hostile tussles. In Britain, television cameras have hitherto been banned from the twice-daily meetings between reporters based in parliament and the prime minister's spokesman, at which questions on any subject can be asked.

Over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic has forced these briefings to take place by conference call, complete with crackly connections and participants forgetting to both mute and unmute. The shift to televised briefings is seen by Johnson as a way to offer viewers a more direct engagement with those in power. The exact format of the briefings has not been set out.

During the pandemic, Johnson, his ministers and public health officials held daily news conferences which, at their peak, drew tens of millions of viewers.

