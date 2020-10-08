Biden to talk to voters directly as Trump skips Oct. 15 debate -campaign
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take questions directly from voters next week given President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a scheduled presidential debate on Oct. 15 since it was moved online, Biden's campaign said on Thursday. "The voters should have a chance to ask questions of both candidates, directly."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:18 IST
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take questions directly from voters next week given President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a scheduled presidential debate on Oct. 15 since it was moved online, Biden's campaign said on Thursday. In addition, the campaign called for rescheduling of the debate.
"Given the president's refusal to participate on October 15th, we hope the Debate Commission will move the Biden-Trump Town Hall to October 22nd, so that the president is not able to evade accountability," Biden campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. "The voters should have a chance to ask questions of both candidates, directly."
