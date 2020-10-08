Yediyurappa, Gowda condole Paswan's death, calls him voice of poor and underprivileged

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda among other leaders condoled the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, remembering him as a leader who gave voice to the poor. Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago and died on Thursday evening.

"Deeply anguished by the passing away of Union Minister and veteran leader Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He will be remembered as a leader who gave voice to the poor, underprivileged, and marginalised. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Yediyurappa tweeted. Deve Gowda, in whose cabinet Paswan worked as Railway Minister, said he was deeply saddened.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country," the JDS leader tweeted. Paswan was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the current government.

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel also expressed grief over the passing away of Paswan. He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was a senior Dalit leader, he said.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, "Saddened by the demise of Union Minister Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan. He was one of the finest leaders of our country and his work speaks for his commitment. My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers." JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also condoled Paswan's death, saying he was the voice of the underprivileged.