Amit Shah visits residence of Ram Vilas to pay tribute

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah visits residence of the Late Union Minister, Shri Ram Vilas in New Delhi today to pay his last respects to the departed leader.

Shri Amit Shah after his visit to the residence of the Late Union Minister's residence in a tweet said, "Paid tribute to our senior Union Minister, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Paswan ji will always be remembered as a person having gentle behaviour and for his work related to public welfare. May the grace of God be on him and may his family have the strength to bear this loss".

(With Inputs from PIB)