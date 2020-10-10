Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDCA Elections Cancelled: Electoral Officer issues order after "interference" from Gen Secy Tihara

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA)'s elections, scheduled from October 17 to 20, were cancelled by electoral officer Navin B Chawla on Saturday due to alleged "interference" from general secretary Vinod Tihara.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 17:56 IST
DDCA Elections Cancelled: Electoral Officer issues order after "interference" from Gen Secy Tihara

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA)'s elections, scheduled from October 17 to 20, were cancelled by electoral officer Navin B Chawla on Saturday due to alleged "interference" from general secretary Vinod Tihara. The decision was taken in the afternoon and Chawla, a former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India issued a notice which effectively means that Rohan Jaitley may have to wait for some time to assume charge.

Jaitley, son of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley was set to become new DDCA president unopposed while former BCCI acting president CK Khanna's wife Shashi was runaway favourite to become the treasurer. "I have been constrained to countermand this election, having received advice from the Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma, at 1.30 pm today, in view of the wholly irresponsible and illegal actions of the Secretary of the DDCA. All concerned may be informed. Detailed reasons will follow," Chawla said in his communication to all members.

It is learnt that general secretary Tihara had issued an electoral notice to voter-members seeking to "amend the agenda" of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of which elections is a part. It is learnt that Tihara wanted to exclude one of the topics of meeting where current joint secretary Rajan Manchanda had to show that he has support of 51 percent members in order to retain his office as well as DDCA membership.

This is in reference to the AGM held last year where Tihara and Manchanda famously had engaged in fisticuffs along with their supporters. However with Jaitley set to take the DDCA throne, the two warring officials had reportedly buried the hatchet and hence Tihara wanted the amendment.

Chawla in a strongly worded letter written to Tihara alleged interference. "You have no authority to amend either the agenda or the schedule of the elections as the same now falls squarely in my domain as the "Electoral Officer", Chawla wrote instructing him to withdraw the corrigendum.

"The purported corrigendum which amounts to interference in the process should therefore be withdrawn to avoid confusion," he had written on October 8th. Repeated calls to Tihara went unanswered.

Manchanda, who is at the centre of controversy, heaved a sigh of relief. "I am relieved that I will at least get an opportunity to defend myself for last year's controversy. As far as relationship with Vinod ji is concerned, we have indeed patched up. We all have to work together," Manchanda said.

Former BCCI acting president Khanna, who has again emerged as a kingmaker in state association with a control of more than 1400 votes, seemed disappointed. "Whatever has happened is really unfortunate," Khanna said.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

A Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in appalling conditions after abducting them over two weeks ago, an aid group said on Saturday. Masked militiamen abducted the migrants on September...

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's vital health parameters normal: Daughter

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjees vital health parameters are normal, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Saturday. The 85-year-old actor was shifted to the ITU of a city hospital after he experienced restlessness and was in an acute...

Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday. The Dabangg, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday w...

Mideast wildfires kill 2, force thousands to flee homes

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed two people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Satu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020