PM attacks rivals for opposing agri reforms, says middlemen powered their politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the opposition, saying those whose politics was powered by brokers and middlemen are spreading "lies" about his government's reform measures and asserted that the country will not waver from this path.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the opposition, saying those whose politics was powered by brokers and middlemen are spreading "lies" about his government's reform measures and asserted that the country will not waver from this path. Farmers are not going with those who have opposed "historic" reforms enacted by his government, he said. Speaking at a programme to launch the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme via video conferencing, Modi said his government has done more for villages and its residents in the last six years than what was done in the six decades before that. In this context, he referred to a number of projects, including opening of bank accounts, building of toilets and houses, cooking gas scheme and electrification. Rural India was left to fend for itself by those who ruled the country earlier, Modi said in a swipe at the Congress. Many people don't want villages, poor, farmers and labourer to be 'aatmanirbhar', the prime minister said and added that his government's measures to empower them, including by directly transferring to farmers and others, has hit them hard by cutting off their source of illegitimate earning. Without naming the opposition, he said it is upset not for farmers but for themselves as it was for long strengthened by the power of middlemen, brokers and commission agents. People of the country have begun destroying its web of deception, Modi said. The Congress has been opposing the farm laws enacted by the government last month.

Parliament had passed The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the Monsoon Session. The prime minister said his government is undertaking development without any discrimination and with full transparency, and everyone is getting the benefit of schemes. Keeping people in villages deprived has been the basis of some people's politics. They wanted problems of villages and people to continue so that their purpose was served, he said "Those who looted the country are being recognised by people. That is why they are indulging in opposition, bad-mouthing (government) and using foul language. They are not bothered about the poor, villages or the country. They are troubled by all the good work. They want to stop the development march of the country," the prime minister said.PTI ASK/KR DV DV

