Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong forms committees for Bihar polls; Surjewala named chairman of key panel

The panel includes senior leaders like Meira Kumar, Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Kirti Azad, Shakeel Ahmed and Sanjay Nirupam. Congress president Sonia Gandhi also approved the setting up of the publicity committee, media coordination committee, public meeting and logistics committee, legal committee and office management committee for the Bihar elections, a party statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:20 IST
Cong forms committees for Bihar polls; Surjewala named chairman of key panel

The Congress on Sunday formed various panels for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls with party general secretary Randeep Surjewala named chairman of the election management and coordination committee. Mohan Prakash was made the convenor of the 14-member election management and coordination committee. The panel includes senior leaders like Meira Kumar, Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Kirti Azad, Shakeel Ahmed and Sanjay Nirupam.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also approved the setting up of the publicity committee, media coordination committee, public meeting and logistics committee, legal committee and office management committee for the Bihar elections, a party statement said. Subodh Kumar has been appointed the convenor of the publicity committee, while Jaeya Mishra was named the co-convenor of the panel.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has been named the chairman of the media coordination committee for the polls, while Prem Chand Mishra will be the convenor and Rajesh Rathor co-convenor of the panel. Brijesh Kumar Munan has been appointed convenor of the public meeting and logistics committee, while Varun Chopra has been named the chairman of the legal committee.

The party's office management committee includes the likes of Ashok Kumar and Kaukab Quadri. The Congress is contesting the Bihar assembly polls as part of the Grand Alliance. Under a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly polls, the Congress will contest 70 of a total 243 seats.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its EV policy

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday. The Transport department, in it notification issued on Saturday, sta...

Delhi: PWD fined Rs 4 lakh for damaging trees during construction of drain

The Delhi forest department has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on the Public Works Department for damaging trees during the construction of a drain at Meera Marg in Lodhi Colony here, officials said on Sunday. The department had in September i...

Malaysia reports 561 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Malaysia reported 561 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the bulk of them in Sabah state which has already seen a large increase in infections over the past few weeks.The new cases raise Malaysias cumulative tally to 15,657 cases, according t...

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Brazils count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin Americas largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry on Saturday reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020