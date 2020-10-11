Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM's allegation of judge-TDP nexus creates flutter

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:37 IST
AP CM's allegation of judge-TDP nexus creates flutter

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's allegation against a senior Supreme Court judge that he has been influencing the sittings of Andhra Pradesh High Courtand acting in the interests of Telugu Desam Party created a flutter with the Chandrababu Naidu-led party dismissing it as 'atrocious' and a "conspiracy against the judiciary." The chief minister wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), S A Bobde, in an unprecedented move alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government." Reddy requested the CJI to look into the matter and consider initiating steps "as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained." There was no immediate reaction from Supreme Court officials to the allegation. The chief minister alleged the senior apex court judge had proximity to Chandrababu Naidu and that a "former judge of the honourable Supreme Court placed this fact on record." After his government initiated an inquiry into the actions of Naidu regime between 2014-19, he alleged, "it is now clear that the judge started influencing the course of administration of justice in the state..." Naming some high court judges, Reddy alleged they had a "nexus with the Supreme Court judge and the Telugu Desam Party and displayed animosity towards my government and me." The apex court judges influence was in the areas of "roster for sitting of the honourable Judges, whereby important matters of policy and protection for Chandrababu Naidus interests were posted before a few honourable judges," the chief minister alleged and referred to some orders to buttress his claims.

The chief minister's letter to the CJI was dated October 6 and his Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam released it to the media here on Saturday night. He said it was sent on October 8 to the CJI.

The Telugu Desam Party rejected the allegation as a "deliberate conspiracy against the judiciary" and nothing could be more atrocious than this, while the Congress declined to comment on the letter. The TDP said it was 'mudslinging', 'ridiculous' and only 'bravado' intended to 'blackmail' the lower judiciary as criminal cases against the chief minister were coming up for regular trial soon.

When persons or organisations aggrieved by the illegal and unconstitutional acts of your government seek redressal from courts and if the courts grant relief, how can you blame them, TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement. The letter also exposed Reddy's 'grudge' against Naidu, he claimed.

The TDP leader asked why was the chief minister "so impatient" when appeals against the High Court orders were pending in the Supreme Court. Asked about the letter, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said each of the organs of the state were vital pillars of the country's "proud democracy", be it the legislature, the executive or the judiciary.

"It would be less than responsible for a political party, from a political podium to comment at this early stage on this letter... it is not appropriate that any of us makes any irresponsible comment at this stage," he told reporters in New Delhi..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League, UK govt critical of reform plan from top clubs

Proposals from Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday and the UK government and fans. Liverpool and ...

French police station attacked with fireworks, metal bars

Dozens of people attacked a police station outside Paris early Sunday with blasts of fireworks and damaged several police cars, officials said. No one was injured. It was the latest action among numerous attacks against police officers, and...

Second arrest in Karauli priest case; BJP leader Kapil Mishra meets victim's family

A second arrest was made on Sunday in connection with the Karauli incident where a priest died after allegedly being set afire by landgrabbers. Controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra met the family members of the victim at Bukana village and...

Cong woman worker roughed up at party meet in UP; State unit expels two, orders probe

A Congress worker was roughed up by her colleagues at a party meet in Deoria after she alleged that a rapist had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election, prompting the party to order a probe into the incident and expel two member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020