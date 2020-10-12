Rahul Gandhi again raises issue of GST compensation to states

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again raised the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation owed to States by the Centre, which has given "tax cuts to corporates" and bought "two planes ... for Rs 8,400 crores". The Wayanad MP blamed COVID-19 pandemic and the Prime Minister for the condition of the economy, and asked the people "Why is your CM mortgaging your future for Modi?"

"1. Centre promises GST revenue for States 2. Economy shattered by PM and Covid 3. PM gives 1.4 lakh crore tax cuts to Corporates, buys 2 planes for himself for Rs 8,400 crores 4. Centre has no money to pay States 5. FM tells States - Borrow Why is your CM mortgaging your future for Modi?" Gandhi's tweet read. Several Congress and other Opposition ruled states have objected to the two borrowing options proposed by the Union Government at the GST Council Meeting on October 5.

They have said that the Centre has an obligation to pay the GST compensation to the States. (ANI)