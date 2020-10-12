Cong leader Khanduri objects to banners hanging on road signs
Congress leader Manish Khanduri on Monday objected to the practice of hanging political banners on road signs in the city, saying it was a clear violation of law.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:41 IST
Congress leader Manish Khanduri on Monday objected to the practice of hanging political banners on road signs in the city, saying it was a clear violation of law. Drawing the attention of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama to the practice, Khanduri said it defeats the very purpose of road signs which are meant to show people the way.
Political banners are hanging on road signs covering the whole of them at a number of places in the city, including Yamuna Colony T-point, he said. The banners were put up on behalf of local leaders greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Dehradun mayor on their birthdays.
"Use of banners by political parties is normal but hanging them on road signs is in clear violation of law. It also shows lack of discipline," Khanduri said. Son of senior BJP leader and former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Manish joined the Congress before the Lok Sabha polls last year and contested unsuccessfully from the Pauri seat against the BJP's Tirath Singh Rawat.
