BJP protests across Maharashtra over atrocities on women

The Maharashtra unit of BJP onMonday staged "aakrosh" (anger) protests across the stateagainst "rising atrocities" on women

State BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil led the protestin Pune, senior leader Ashish Shelar in Thane, while otherstook part in Parbhani, Jalna, Solapur etc

"Took part in the Aakrosh protest in Thane as part ofBJP's protests in each district of Maharashtra against therising atrocities against women in the state and submitted amemorandum to the district collector," Shelar, a former stateminister, tweeted.