Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader calls Jyotiraditya Scindia, his father Madhavrao 'traitors'

Congress leader Premchand Guddu called Jyotiraditya Scindia and his father Madhavrao Scindia "gaddar" (traitors), apparently taking a dig at them for switching sides.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:41 IST
Congress leader calls Jyotiraditya Scindia, his father Madhavrao 'traitors'
Congress leader Premchand Guddu and BJP leader Tulsi Silawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Premchand Guddu called Jyotiraditya Scindia and his father Madhavrao Scindia "gaddar" (traitors), apparently taking a dig at them for switching sides. Guddu, who is contesting from Indore's Sanwer seat, left Congress to join BJP ahead of 2018 Assembly polls. But later after Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit in March, he returned to Congress' fold.

"I had to leave Congress due to traitors. Everybody knows when I was MP. Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family have a history of betraying (people). From Rani Jhansi's killing, we have been opposing them whether it is his paternal aunt or father," Guddu told ANI. When Madhavrao Scindia left the party, I campaigned against him, he said.

"When I was MP 10 years ago, I said this to Sonia and Rahul said he will betray you someday. I am proved right. I left Congress after he (Jyotiraditya Scindia) insulted me several times. That's why I have to quit Congress for some time. Now when Congress was not in power then I joined Congress," he added. Speaking about his experience with the BJP, Congress leader Guddu said that he cannot associate with the party due to ideological reasons. "I never campaigned against Congress leaders while I was in BJP," he added.

Responding to Guddu's remark, BJP leader Tulsi Silawat, who is contesting against him in Sanwer, said that he tells lies. "Does he understand the meaning of traitor? Madhavrao Scindia and Jyotiraditya Scindia has a history in the country. In 2018, he betrayed Congress to join BJP. In 2020, he went back to Congress. Is there any other traitor than him? He tells lies," he said.

Silawat said that Kamal Nath government collapsed as it did not fulfil poll promises. "They said that they will waive loan up to Rs 2 lakh. They promised several things but they were not fulfilled. This is the reasons why this government fell in the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia," he said.

Silawat won Sanwer seat in 2018 polls on Congress but resigned from the Assembly membership in March. He was among 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly in March this year, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Oğuz Atay: Google doodle on Turkish famous author on his 86th birthday

Happy Birthday Ouz AtayToday Google celebrates the 86th birthday of Ouz Atay with a mesmerizing doodle. Ouz Atay was a pioneer of the modern novel in Turkey. He was a Turkish author, playwright, engineer and professor.The first novel of Ouz...

We won't survive: Liverpool pubs say new UK lockdown will wipe them out

The last pints could be pulled in some pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new coronavirus restrictions will wipe out their businesses, which are already reeling from a national lockdown earlier this year. With COV...

Nigeria's Buhari promises police reform; one protester killed

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari promised on Monday that the government would bring police officers responsible for misconduct to justice, after nearly a week of sustained protests against police brutality that were met by a harsh respon...

Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly 5 months

The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country.The new figure of 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020