Malaysia's Anwar says documents given to king show has support of over 120 lawmakers

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said he has presented documents to the king on his "strong and convincing" parliamentary support to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He said he had the support of over 120 lawmakers in the 222-strong parliament.

Anwar met with the king on Tuesday morning after saying last month that he had the backing of a majority of lawmakers to form a new government. "I urge all parties to give space to the king to carry out his responsibilities under the constitution, and to go through the documents and call party leaders to confirm and receive their input and views," Anwar told reporters after the meeting.