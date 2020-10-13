Left Menu
Maharashtra Guv's letter to CM proves he is unwilling to follow India's Constitution: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging to announce reopening of places of worship in the state, proves that he is not willing to follow India's Constitution.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI).

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging to announce reopening of places of worship in the state, proves that he is not willing to follow India's Constitution. "Maharashtra government is taking decisions keeping the serious COVID-19 situation in mind and following true meaning of the word secularism as mentioned in the constitution. So, the Governor's letter proves that he is not willing to follow India's Constitution," said Raut.

"Shiv Sena has never denied Hindutva, neither it will be forgotten. Hindutva is the soul of Shiv Sena. Those who have questioned the Shiv Sena should become self-reliant and think. The three-party government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray is very strong and is following the rules," he added. Raut further stated that Maharashtra Government is being run while following the Constitution.

"Comparing temples with bars is not right. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said today that the threat of corona in Maharashtra has not been averted. If the Prime Minister of the country is so concerned of the situation here then the Governor of Maharashtra should think about it," he added. Meanwhile, responding to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter over the issue of reopening of places of worship in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his Hindutva does not need verification from Koshyari.

"As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you," the Chief Minister said. Koshyari, through a letter written on Monday, had urged the Maharashtra CM to announce the reopening of places of worship in the state.

He had cited that religious places have reopened in Delhi, and across the nation, without any surge being witnessed in the COVID-19 cases, and had further questioned the motive behind delaying the same in Maharashtra. "I wonder if you're receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing re-opening or you've suddenly turned 'secular' yourselves, the term you hated?" Koshyari's letter read.

The letter also included representations received by the Governor from various groups asking for the reopening of temples and other places of worship. It is important to note that the exchange between the Governor and Chief Minister is happening at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party is organising demonstrations across the state, demanding re-opening of temples for devotees.

Earlier today, BJP leader Prasad Lad, along with other party workers, was detained by police during a protest held outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. (ANI)

