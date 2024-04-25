Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hit out at Uddhav Thackeray calls him "chameleon"

Comparing Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with a "chameleon," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief keeps changing its colour, for his "political manoeuvres." Addressing a rally organised in support of Mahayuti candidate Sandipan Bhumre from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency, Maharashtra CM said that he had never seen a "chameleon" (reptile known for their ability to change colour) that change colours so fast.

"When Uddhav Thackeray was in alliance he used to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but now Thackeray, who is in alliance with Congress, is changing colour like a chameleon and is now engaged in criticising the PM," he said. Shinde further emphasised that it is imperative to form a united front against such "political flip-flopping"of Uddhav Thackeray.

Underscoring the importance of ongoing development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maharashtra CM expressed confidence of forming the BJP government for the progress of the state. "Despite past disruptions, I firmly believe that the upcoming election will usher in a victory for unity and progress," he expressed optimism regarding the current electoral landscape.

Shinde highlighted the significance of inclusive governance and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people. "PM Modi's initiatives, such as providing free ration to 80 crore poor people, transcend religious boundaries," he said.

He further affirmed that the insult of Dalits by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Chandrakant Khaire will not be "tolerated". "It is an insult to Dalits that Sanjay Raut, Chandrakant Khaire, and Vinod Bankar threw Dalit brothers down from the stage. Congress used Dalits and Muslims only as a vote bank. The exploitation of marginalized communities for political gain is unacceptable," he said.

The polls for the five parliamentary seats in Maharashtra were held in the first phase of polling on April 19. The elections will take place in Maharashtra on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, the Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)