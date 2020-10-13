Left Menu
Tripura's rebel BJP MLAs may meet Nadda in Delhi on Oct 15 or 16

Dissident MLAs of the ruling BJP in Tripura, who are camping in New Delhi to meet the party's national president JP Nadda to inform him of the alleged "bad governance" in the state, are hopeful of meeting him on October 15 or 16.

Dissident MLAs of the ruling BJP in Tripura, who are camping in New Delhi to meet the party's national president JP Nadda to inform him of the alleged "bad governance" in the state, are hopeful of meeting him on October 15 or 16. One of the rebel MLAs said on condition of anonymity that they have got an assurance that Nadda, who is now busy chalking out strategies for the Bihar Assembly elections, would meet them on Thursday or Friday.

The dissident MLAs want to tell Nadda about "bad governance" by the Biplab Kumar Deb administration, which, they said, could lead to the party's defeat in the 2023 Assembly poll. "We are not going to return to Agartala without meeting him (Nadda). We are also trying to meet party secretary B L Santosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

The rebel legislators include Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha, Sushanta Choudhury, Ramprasad Pal and Diba Chandra Hrankhawl and Burbamohan Tripura. Twenty-five of the 36 BJP MLAs of Tripura want a proper reshuffling in the council of ministers so that good governance could be delivered to people, a member of the team camping in Delhi claimed.

State BJP president Dr Manik Saha had earlier said he was not aware that some party MLAs are camping in Delhi. He also said that action would be initiated against them if they breach the party's discipline. In the 60-seat Assembly, the ruling coalition has 36 legislators of the saffron party and eight of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The opposition CPI(M) has 16 MLAs.

