Digvijaya Singh welcomes Mehbooba Mufti's release, questions whether Article 370 abrogation improved situation in Kashmir

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday welcomed the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from detention, but questioned whether the abrogation of Article 370 had brought about any real changes in the Valley.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:57 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday welcomed the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from detention, but questioned whether the abrogation of Article 370 had brought about any real changes in the Valley. Mufti was released on Tuesday, after over 14 months when she was detained following the revocation of J-K's special status on August 5, 2019. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief is the last of the mainstream politicians who was in detention.

National Conference (NC) leaders Farooq Abdullah and his son, Omar Abdullah, had been released earlier this year from detention. "I welcome Mehbooba Mufti's release. But conditions a year before and after abrogation of Article 370 till date, has terrorism ended? Has the situation in Kashmir improved? It does not feel like it has," Singh's tweet read.

Meanwhile, the PDP chief today met party leaders at her residence after she was released from detention last night. Shortly after being released, Mufti had sent out a tweet last night, with an audio message embedded, for her supporters.

The PDP chief's release came right ahead of the expiry of the deadline set by Supreme Court, which had been approached by her daughter Iltija Mufti with a habeas corpus petition challenging her "illegal" detention. The SC on September 29 had given the administration of Jammu and Kashmir till October 14 to explain how long they intended to keep Mufti in custody. In July this year, Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act was extended by three months. (ANI)

