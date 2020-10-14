Left Menu
What did their double-engine govt do in 15 years? Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Nityanand Rai

Hitting back at Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai for his statement that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is elected to power in Bihar then terrorists will escape from Kashmir and take shelter in the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked what did Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "double-engine government" do in the state for 15 years.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:37 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to media on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting back at Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai for his statement that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is elected to power in Bihar then terrorists will escape from Kashmir and take shelter in the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked what did Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "double-engine government" do in the state for 15 years. Yadav said the unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6 per cent.

"What does Nityanand Rai have to say on the terror of unemployment, poverty, starvation and migration? What did their double-engine government do in 15 years? It is their attempt to divert from agenda but we want to contest election on agenda," Yadav said while speaking to media. While addressing a public gathering at Mahnarin in Vaishali district on Tuesday, Rai had said, "Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if Rashtriya Janata Dal is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen."

Yadav further said after coming to power, the first thing that the "Mahagathbandhan" government will do is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth in its first Cabinet meeting. "If we form the government, the first thing we will do at the first Cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature. I promise to meet the demands for equal pay for equal work, which the employed teachers have been making for a long time, as soon as our government is formed," he said.

Congress, CPI and CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

