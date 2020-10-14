Left Menu
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. election, and amid record early and mail-in voting, President Donald Trump heads to Iowa as he tries to make up for lost time on the campaign trail after being sidelined with coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 15:40 IST
-With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. election, and amid record early and mail-in voting, President Donald Trump heads to Iowa as he tries to make up for lost time on the campaign trail after being sidelined with coronavirus. -A record early turnout for the Nov. 3 U.S. election has seen more than 10 million Americans already cast ballots by mail or in person. Texans joined Georgians, forming long lines outside early voting sites as Americans rush to the polls to avoid Election Day crowds amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. -Former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James team up to get out the vote by providing food, protective gear, free legal advice and rides to the polls for early voters. -Twitter suspends several accounts claiming to be owned by Black supporters of Trump and his re-election, saying they broke rules on platform manipulation. -Republicans locked in tight races used U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing to make re-election pitches on healthcare, policing and campaign fundraising as they fight to keep their seats and retain control of the Senate on Nov. 3. Trump's third Supreme Court nominee faces more questions Wednesday from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE Indian Americans overwhelmingly support Biden, with 72% planning to vote for the Democratic challenger, a survey showed. The strong ties between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns a Biden administration would be tougher on India's human rights record. But bilateral relations were at the bottom of the list for Indian Americans, who said the economy and healthcare are their top considerations. INVESTOR VIEW Asian equities slipped as the White House and the U.S. House of Representatives remain gridlocked on a new coronavirus relief package. Some analysts say hope for a fresh round of stimulus is fading and it is not expected until after the Nov. 3 election. BY THE NUMBERS Biden has an eight-point lead over Trump in Michigan and both are locked in a tight race in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos polling of battleground states shows.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct. 14: -Trump holds a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa -Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris to address Muslim groups

-Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Grand Rapids, Michigan -Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll from six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina (5 p.m. ET/2100 GMT)

Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App ( https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 ) on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election

