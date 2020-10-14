Tejashwi files nomination from Raghopur assembly seat

Left Menu
PTI | Hajipur | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:01 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday filed nomination papers from Raghopur seat which he represented in the assembly last time. Accompanied by elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and senior party leader Bhola Rai, Tejashwi submitted his nomination papers to the Sub Divisional Officer-cum election officer for the Raghopur seat at Vaishali collectriat here.

Tejashwi, who has been chosen by the anti-NDA grouping as its chief ministerial candidate, is seeking re- election from Raghopur seat he won on his maiden outing in electoral politics in 2015. He will face rival Satish Kumar of the BJP, who had emerged as giant killer after defeating his mother Rabri Devi from the same seat in the 2010 polls.

Satish Kumar had lost to Tejashwi last time. But, at that time BJP was fighting alone and Tejashwi was a nominee of the grand alliance which then comprised of RJD, JD(U) and the Congress. Located on the bank of river Ganga across capital Patna, Raghopur is a yadav dominated constituency which Lalu Prasad represented in the assembly twice since 1995 and Rabri Devi from 2005-10.

But, the seat went to Satish Kumar, a fellow casteman, in 2010 when BJP and JD(U) were together in the NDA. Coming out of the SDO's office, Tejashwi who has been chosen as heir apparent of Prasad, claimed "the grand alliance will certainly form its government after the elections as a wave is clearly in its favour." Taking a swipe at chief minister Nitish Kumar, the 30-year-old RJD leader described him as "bechara mukhya mantri" (helpless chief minister) who he said failed to win either special status for Bihar from the union government or a central university status for the Patna university.

Earlier, before leaving for Hajipur for filing nomination, Tejashwi touched feet of his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap at the former chief minister's Patna residence. Rabri Devi was seen holding photograph of husband Lalu Prasad. Prasad is in jail in Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

Tejashwi, who was leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, reiterated before media persons in the state capital that his future government would approve 10 lakh jobs in the government for youths in its very first cabinet. "Let Nitish jee laugh at our promise (of 10 lakh jobs)...we are theht (pure) Bihari and fulfill what we say," he said.

"Even after winning more seats than JD(U) in the last assembly polls, the RJD kept its promise of making him (Kumar) chief minister", he said to drive home his point. Mother Rabri Devi told media persons, "not only me the entire Bihar is showering blessing on Tejashwi to emerge winner in the present election." PTI CORR SNS SNS

