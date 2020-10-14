Left Menu
Development News Edition

Candidates of all three major parties in Karnataka file nomination for RR Nagar assembly bypolls

A day after Munirathna was named as BJP candidate, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accompanied him to the nomination centre in a procession. Earlier Yediyurappa handed over the 'B' Form to him inside a Lord Ganesha temple before the deity.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:25 IST
Candidates of all three major parties in Karnataka file nomination for RR Nagar assembly bypolls

Poll fever intensified in the city with the candidates of the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) contesting the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll filing their nominations on Wednesday. The BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have fielded N Munirathna, H Kusuma and V Krishnamurthy respectively for the bypolls that are scheduled to take place on November 3.

Munirathna was twice elected on Congress ticket from RR Nagar constituency -- once in 2013 and second time in 2018. However, his resignation from the Assembly last year along with 15 other MLAs of Congress and the JD(S) necessitated the bypolls in the constituency.

After resigning from the assembly, he joined the BJP and now, he is contesting the polls on the BJP ticket. There were long processions led by party leaders atop open vehicles.

Party workers holding party flags, scarfs and raising slogans followed their leaders. A day after Munirathna was named as BJP candidate, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accompanied him to the nomination centre in a procession.

Earlier Yediyurappa handed over the 'B' Form to him inside a Lord Ganesha temple before the deity. B Form for elections is a proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party.

After filing the nomination, Munirathna exuded confidence about his victory. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too accompanied his party candidate ] Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said he would personally oversee the entire election management and lead the campaign in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

"Congress party's game plan will not work this time in RR Nagar. How will they face the voters when they could not do anything for the constituency despite winning the elections from here twice?" Kumaraswmay sought to know. The Congress candidate Kusuma, accompanied by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, filed the nomination papers.

Shivakumar said the election was crucial as it is a way to send a message to the state government as well as the Centre. Meanwhile, in Sira in Tumakuru district, the BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Gowda too filed his nomination papers.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Progress against tuberculosis ‘at risk’: WHO

According to the UN health agency, though incidence of TB fell by 9 per cent and deaths by 14 per cent between 2015 and 2019, access to TB services remains a challenge. Equitable access to quality and timely diagnosis, prevention, treatme...

Wells Fargo posts $2 billion profit in 3Q, reversing 2Q loss

Wells Fargo says it earned 2 billion in the third quarter, less than half of what it made in the same period last year but a significant improvement from this years second quarter, when it posted a loss. The San Francisco bank said Wednesda...

Schools in Pakistan teach hatred against Hindus, Jews, Baloch activist told UN

A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that schools in Pakistan teach about hatred against Hindus and Jews to the students. While speaking at the UN Working Group on Durban Declaration and Plan of Action in Genava, Munir Me...

India to have 60,000 start-ups, 100 unicorns by 2025: TiE

India is expected to have 60,000 start-ups and 100 companies with valuation of over USD 1 billion by 2025, a TiE Global report, in association with Zinnov, released on Wednesday said. The report observed that business recovery of start-ups ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020