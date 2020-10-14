Left Menu
Jose Mani's move to LDF beginning of collapse of UDF, says

The decision of Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress to move to LDF camp was the beginning of the collapse of the 'weakened'Congress-led UDF,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on said on Wednesday, while the opposition front felt the move was suicidal and immature.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:25 IST
Jose Mani's move to LDF beginning of collapse of UDF, says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The decision of Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress to move to LDF camp was the beginning of the collapse of the 'weakened'Congress-led UDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on said on Wednesday, while the opposition front felt the move was suicidal and immature. The decision to join hands with the Left Front will create ripples in Kerala politics and was the beginning of the destruction of the UDF, Vijayan said in a statement.

"The decision of the KC(M) to join the Left Front was taken after analysing the Left government's stand in the matter of Farmers' crisis. We welcome their decision to join and this Front will strengthen the secular front," he said. Jose K Mani has said the LDF has been able to fight communalism and protect secularism.

LDF convener A Vijaraghavan said the KC-M has expressed its willingness to work with the LDF and Jose has made it clear there are no pre-conditions. Talks will be held with other LDF partners, he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said those with the Kerala Congress will not accept the merger. The Left has welcomed the Kerala Congress (M) after targeting K M Mani for years.

"During the March 2015 budget session, the Left members tried to prevent then finance minister K M Mani from presenting the budget.Today, Jose K Mani said they were insulted inside the Assembly. Actually it was the Left Front which tarnished the image insulting K M Mani.He was deeply hurt due to this act.

His soul will not accept this and forgive them," Chennithala told reporters here. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the decision was immature, while former chief minister Oommen Chandy said it was "unfortunate." P K Kunhalikutty, national general secretary of the IUML, a coalition partner of the UDF, felt it was suicidal and would have no impact on the UDF.

"There is a strong pro-UDF wave in the state, thanks to the corruption and maladministration by the LDF government. The Joseph faction of Kerala Congress, which holds majority of the KC(M) leaders and cadres, is with the UDF fold," he claimed.

Describing the LDF as a "sinking ship", he said Jose K Mani's decision to part ways with the UDF was suicidal. Terming Jose's move as political absurdity,BJP state president K Surendran claimed it was only to settle the bar bribery case against late K M Mani, former Finance minister and Jose's father, who was targeted by the LDF both inside and outside the state assembly over allegations of bribery in the case.

