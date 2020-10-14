Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP Mahila Morcha to organise Durga Puja in Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

For the first time, the women's wing of West Bengal BJP will be organising Durga puja, the biggest festival of the state, in an apparent bid to gain political mileage ahead of next year's Assembly election, a party leader said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:08 IST
BJP Mahila Morcha to organise Durga Puja in Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

For the first time, the women's wing of West Bengal BJP will be organising Durga puja, the biggest festival of the state, in an apparent bid to gain political mileage ahead of next year's Assembly election, a party leader said on Wednesday. The puja will be held at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake which is close to Kolkata. The EZCC is under the overall supervision of the Union Ministry of Culture and the West Bengal governor is its chairman.

"The Mahila Morcha and the cultural cell of the party have been given the responsibility to organise Durga Puja at EZCC this year. This is the first time that we are organising a puja," BJP women wing state president Agnimitra Paul said. Cultural programmes will also be held during the festival.

Asked why the party is organising the puja, a senior state BJP leader alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress had stopped various community puja committees from allowing BJP leaders to get associated with them. "What would you do when you are not allowed to be part of puja committees? You will organise a Durga puja on your own. That's what we are doing," the BJP leader said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, however, said the party is not directly involved in organising the puja. "It is being organised by our cultural and women's wings. The party is not directly involved in it," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to deliver a message on October 22 for the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga puja, state party vice-president Pratap Banerjee said. TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that Durga puja this year will be held in the state adhering strictly to COVID-19 safety protocol.

After decades of its limited presence in the politically polarised state, the BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling Trinamool Congress winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections. With the BJP's strength increasing manifold in the last few years in the state, where it has never been in power, party leaders have expressed confidence that it will end Banerjee's 10-year rule in the Assembly polls likely to be held in April-May next year.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva says private creditors, China need to fully participate in debt relief

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called for increased participation in debt relief for poor countries by private creditors and China, saying this was key to its success and a potential framewor...

CBSE extends deadline for 2021 board exam fee payment till October 31 in view of pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Wednesday extended the deadline for payment of examination fees for classes 10 and 12 students till October 31, according to officials. Looking into the problems faced by schools and parents,...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on October 19

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on October 19 and take stock of organisational aspects ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, party sources said on Wednesday. According to state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Uni...

India lampoons Pak at Commonwealth foreign ministers' meet for raising Kashmir issue

India on Wednesday lampooned Pakistan at a virtual meeting of the Commonwealth foreign ministers, calling it a promoter of state sponsored terrorism masquerading as an alleged victim of the menace. Without directly naming Pakistan, India al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020