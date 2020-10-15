Former Prez Kalam remembered on his 89th birth anniversary

Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam was remembered in Tamil Nadu on his 89th birth anniversary, with leaders paying tributes to him. In Rameswaram, the Dalai Lama interacted with the former President's family through video link and recalled his association with the late Kalam.

During his interaction, he stressed the need for global peace. Later, members of Kalam's family, District Collector K Veeraraghava Rao and others paid homage at the Kalam memorial at Peikarambu in the district which was decked up for the occasion.

Rao also inaugurated a 1000-sampling planting drive to commemorate Kalam's birth anniversary. Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tributes to a portrait of Kalam at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in a tweet, said Kalam was a guide to youngsters as he asked them to dream which will lead to thoughts that in turn will take shape into action. He also paid tributes to the former President.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan said Kalam's achievements and vision should guide the future generation..