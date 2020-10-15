Haryana govt appoints new chairpersons to 14 boards, corporations

The Haryana government on Thursday appointed new chairpersons to 14 boards and corporations in the state with immediate effect. Three of the appointees are MLAs of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP in the state.

Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala has been appointed as the chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises, an official statement said. Among the new appointees is wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat. She has been appointed as the chairperson of Haryana Women Development Corporation. BJP's Hodal MLA Jagdish Nayar has been appointed as the chairman, Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation. JJP's Barwala legislator Jogi Ram Sihag has been made the chief of the Haryana Housing Board while another party MLA from Shahbad Ram Karan Kala has been appointed as the chairman of Sugarfed. Sihag and Kala had on September 20 participated in farmers' protests against the Centre's farm laws, going against their party stand on the issue. According to the statement, Narwana JJP MLA Ram Niwas has been made the chairman of the Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board. An Independent MLA has also been adjusted in the new appointments. Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daulatabad has been appointed as the chairman of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited. The new appointments have been made days before the Baroda bypolls on November 3.

The BJP-JJP combine is looking to win the seat, which was held by Congress' Shri Krishan Hooda till his death demise in April. Among other appointed chairpersons are Kailash Bhagat, HAFED; Nirmal Bairagi, Haryana Backward Classes Welfare Corporation; Ram Niwas Garg, Haryana Vyapari Kalyan Board; Arvind Yadav, Harco Bank.

Dhuman Singh Kiramach has been appointed as the vice-chairman of Saraswati Heritage Board.