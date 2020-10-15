Left Menu
Cong without worker base in R R Nagar is trying to lure JD(S) men: Kumaraswamy

Earlier today, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar had accused the BJP and its candidate N Munirathna of trying to intimidate his party candidate Kusuma H and his workers in RR Nagar, with the support from the government by filing an FIR against her. Alleging that BJP and JD(S) had also flouted rules, he had questioned as to why the case was not booked against them.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:03 IST
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that Congress, which lacks a worker base in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency, was trying to lure his partymen, ahead of November 3 bypolls. The former Chief Minister also expressed optimism of JD (S) winning the bypolls.

"Congress leaders are reaching the doors of JD(S) workers, because Congress leaders today don't have workers, so they are going to some prominent local leaders of our party and trying to lure them. I'm aware of it and I'm not worried," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the illusion among Congress leaders of having achieved something great by taking two or three of our local leaders, will be answered by the people and my party's loyal workers in this polls. Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) along with Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru will go for bypolls on November 3.

JD(S) has named V Krishnamurthy as the party candidate from R R Nagar constituency, he is pitted against Kusuma H, wife of IAS officer DK Ravi, who died in March 2015, and BJP's N Munirathna. Bypoll for RR Nagar constituency has been necessitated as the seat fell vacant following the disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti defection law last year.

Kumaraswamy in response to a query said there are all indications of surprise results in favour of JD(S) in this by polls. There is a feeling among people and party workers to give strength to our party, he added.

Hitting out at Congress for politicising FIR filed against its candidate for violating model code of conduct, Kumarswamy said no one from JD(S) violated rules regarding restriction on number of people and vehicles to be allowed within 100 meters from the gate of returning officer's office, while filing nomination for RR Nagar on Wednesday. "JD(S) leaders did not come within the 100 meter radius, they remained outside the barricade erected there, and only he along with the candidate and party city unit president had gone to file the nomination.

BJP too had limited- 3 people, we saw them while coming out of the office, but Congress' was like fair, videos are available," he said. Earlier today, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar had accused the BJP and its candidate N Munirathna of trying to intimidate his party candidate Kusuma H and his workers in RR Nagar, with the support from the government by filing an FIR against her.

Alleging that BJP and JD(S) had also flouted rules, he had questioned as to why the case was not booked against them. PTI KSU ROH ROH

