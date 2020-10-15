U.S. Senate's McConnell says coronavirus relief package will be passed either before or after election
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that if a fresh COVID-19 relief package is not passed before the Nov. 3 election, it will be passed afterwards. "I think we need another rescue package. If we don't get it before the election, we'll get it after," McConnell said in Marion, Kentucky.Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:37 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that if a fresh COVID-19 relief package is not passed before the Nov. 3 election, it will be passed afterwards.
"I think we need another rescue package. If we don't get it before the election, we'll get it after," McConnell said in Marion, Kentucky. He said, however, that President Trump is talking about "a much larger amount (for coronavirus relief) than I can sell to my members" in the Senate.
Trump said Thursday he is willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion for a COVID-19 relief deal with Democrats in the U.S. Congress.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Democrats
- Mitch McConnell
- McConnell
ALSO READ
Trump issues permit for Alaska to Alberta railway
Biden goes on attack on Trump's handling of coronavirus in fiery debate
Takeaways from first U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
We won elections therefore we have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump
Trump and Biden go on the attack in fiery, chaotic first presidential debate