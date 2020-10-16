Left Menu
There is a Brexit trade deal to be done, says UK's Raab

Asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson would walk away from talks, Raab said: "Let's what see what the prime minister will say later, we'll look at this very carefully and he'll set out some further detail later today." "We've always said there's a deal to be done," he told BBC radio on Friday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday there was a Brexit trade deal "to be done" after the European Union put the onus on Britain to compromise. Asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson would walk away from talks, Raab said: "Let's what see what the prime minister will say later, we'll look at this very carefully and he'll set out some further detail later today."

"We've always said there's a deal to be done," he told BBC radio on Friday. "The issues are very narrow now in terms of there's only really two issues at stake, so a deal should be able to be done but it must require goodwill on both sides."

