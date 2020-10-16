Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea's president, 82, seeks to prolong rule in Sunday vote

Sunday's vote is also the third match-up between Conde and his long-time rival Cellou Dalein Diallo, whom he defeated in 2010 and 2015. The president maintains his candidacy for a third term is legal because the constitutional changes were approved by voters in a referendum earlier this year.

PTI | Conakry | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:20 IST
Guinea's president, 82, seeks to prolong rule in Sunday vote
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Guinean President Alpha Conde, 82, is seeking a third term in office Sunday, insisting his attempt to prolong his rule does not make him a dictator even as opposition protesters slam his candidacy as an illegal power grab. The electoral campaign in this West African nation already has seen deadly protests, which some fear could explode after results are announced. More than 50 people have been killed in anti-Conde protests since October last year, Amnesty International said this month, urging the government to investigate.

Already the International Criminal Court at The Hague has said it is "deeply concerned" about the mounting tensions. "These recurring episodes of election-related violence are deplorable," ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

"I particularly condemn the use of inflammatory rhetoric by some political actors during their electoral campaign, leading to growing ethnic tensions among the people of Guinea," she added. In recent days, opposition supporters have clashed with ruling party activists in northern Guinea, leaving dozens injured. And Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana's procession was pelted with rocks while visiting another opposition stronghold.

Conde made history in 2010 when he became Guinea's first democratically elected president since independence from France in 1958, raising hopes that the country could finally emerge from a long history of corrupt rule. Sunday's vote is also the third match-up between Conde and his long-time rival Cellou Dalein Diallo, whom he defeated in 2010 and 2015.

The president maintains his candidacy for a third term is legal because the constitutional changes were approved by voters in a referendum earlier this year. The opposition boycotted the referendum. As a result, Conde could conceivably serve another decade at the helm of Guinea if he wins Sunday's race and then is re-elected to another term five years from now. Diallo, the opposition candidate, is urging the international community to monitor Sunday's vote, accusing the government of rigging the electoral lists.

"Alpha Conde wants to rig the elections but we will not accept it," he said..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss daily coronavirus cases increases by 3,105 cases, highest daily rise

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Switzerland has risen by 3,105 cases in a new daily record, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Friday.The agency reported a total of 74,422 confirmed cases in Switzerla...

Malaysia's Anwar grilled by police over bid to become PM

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was grilled by police on Thursday over his bid to oust the government, in what he called political harassment to thwart his attempt. Anwar met the nations king on Tuesday to show evidence that he ha...

EXCLUSIVE-Only a quarter of BP's 10,000 job cuts to be voluntary

BP is set to make around 7,500 compulsory redundancies after roughly 2,500 staff - or just over one in ten of those eligible - applied for voluntary severance, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and company sources.The oil major ...

Indonesia reports 4,301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,301 in the past 24 hours to 353,461 with 12,347 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 79 more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were recorded durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020